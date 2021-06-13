ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $854.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

