Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.