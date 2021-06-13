United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

UCBI opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

