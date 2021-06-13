CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

