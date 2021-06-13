Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

