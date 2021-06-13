853 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

