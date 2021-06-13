American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE LEN opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

