American Money Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

