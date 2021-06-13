Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 35,000 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Cincinnati Bell worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

