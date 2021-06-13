$703.13 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $703.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.62 million and the highest is $726.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

