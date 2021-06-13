Contrasting thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) & Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for thyssenkrupp and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 2 2 3 0 2.14 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 35.77% -65.72% -14.20% Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion N/A $10.74 billion ($10.10) -1.21 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.46 billion 2.28 $1.57 billion $0.54 33.83

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Daikin Industries,Ltd.. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

