Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Hits $50,564.99

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $50,564.99 and approximately $6,752.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

