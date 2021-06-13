Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 813,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

