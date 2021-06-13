Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 550.5% in May

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 550.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $9.26 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

