Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.79 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.79 billion and $92.96 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $35,916.60 or 0.99894482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 189,061 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.