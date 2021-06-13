Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the lowest is ($1.50). Azul reported earnings of ($2.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at about $18,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.