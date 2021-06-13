Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the lowest is ($1.50). Azul reported earnings of ($2.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.
AZUL stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
