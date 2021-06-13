Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 166.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of REG opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

