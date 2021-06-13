Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,003,759 shares of company stock worth $13,243,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

