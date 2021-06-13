Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.
Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,003,759 shares of company stock worth $13,243,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
