Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

