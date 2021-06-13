JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,151,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

