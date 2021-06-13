Navellier & Associates Inc Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

