Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 23,137 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,137 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AudioCodes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

