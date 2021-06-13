Utah Medical Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.30 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.91.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
