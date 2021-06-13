Utah Medical Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $83.30 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.91.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.