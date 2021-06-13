Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:BANC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $930.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

