Fourthstone LLC Grows Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp makes up approximately 2.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $327.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

