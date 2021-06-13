Fourthstone LLC Takes Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.