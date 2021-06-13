Fourthstone LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Primis Financial makes up about 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.37% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock worth $209,141. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

