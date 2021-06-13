CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,056,537 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $26,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

