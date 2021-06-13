JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 84,502 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $344,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,648,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.