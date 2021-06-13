ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safe Bulkers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 38.70%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.26%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $198.16 million 2.24 -$12.90 million ($0.24) -18.13 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.34 $517.96 million $4.96 9.38

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Safe Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 8.54% 3.24% 1.32% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 15 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 14 post- Panamax class vessels, and four Capesize class vessels. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

