JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $329.77 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.42% of Thor Industries worth $329,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

