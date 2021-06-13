Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.71 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.