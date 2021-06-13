Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,802 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,802 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 36.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.54 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

