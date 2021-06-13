Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10.

