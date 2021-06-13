Remme Price Down 14.8% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Remme has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $132,713.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00099538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00791137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.68 or 0.08186490 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

