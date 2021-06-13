Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Critical Review

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 2.39 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -5.64 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.59

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -33.33% N/A -15.13% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

