Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 104.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after purchasing an additional 281,731 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,247.02 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $713.23 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,178.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

