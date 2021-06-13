$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

