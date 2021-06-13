Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

