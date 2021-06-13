MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.53 million and the highest is $33.60 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $380.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.