SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

