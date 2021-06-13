Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.