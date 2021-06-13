Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

