Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $164,000 Position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

