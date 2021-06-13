The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $6.38 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

