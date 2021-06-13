IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $584.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.17 and a 1-year high of $584.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

