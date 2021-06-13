Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $72.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

