Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 357,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $34.92 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12.

