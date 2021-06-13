Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.64 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

