Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $804,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $390.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

